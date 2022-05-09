Lindsey Vonn Takes F1 Weekend in Silky Red Top, Peekaboo Sheer Bralette & Sandals at Carbone Beach Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn made a stylish statement as she arrived at an exclusive dinner at Carbone Beach in Miami, presented by American Express and Sports Illustrated, with her boyfriend Diego Osorio. The event had a star-studded roster as Lebron James, Venus Williams, Karrueche Tran, DJ Khaled and Hailee Steinfeld were also in attendance.

Vonn looked stunning for the fourth and final night of the gathering. The four-time World cup winning-skier donned a red silk button-down shirt with a sheer black bralette and tiny matching shorts.

Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend Diego Osorio at Carbone Beach in Florida on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend Diego Osorio at Carbone Beach in Florida after the Formula 1 Miami GP on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

To let her look do all of the talking, the former Olympian slicked her hair back into a braided ponytail and grounded things with soft glam and a long, thin necklace.

Vonn topped her look off with red sandals. The double-strap sandals feature a small thin heel. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Lindsey Vonn at Carbone Beach in Florida after the Formula 1 Miami GP on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Lindsey Vonn’s red sandals. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the US Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the style realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

Discover Vonn’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.

Pop on a pair of red sandals for a bold finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Breslin Sandal, $110.

To Buy: Steve Madden Carolena Red Sandal, $90.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Rich Monaco Ankle Strap Sandal, $175.