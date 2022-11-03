Lindsey Vonn Zips Into a Gucci Skirt With Turtleneck Top & Pointy Boots at 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit

Lindsey Vonn was dressed in Gucci today at the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit.

At the event, which was held at the New York Historical Society in New York, Vonn talked about how she has transitioned from being an Olympic skiing champion to a successful entrepreneur.

Vonn was clad in a fitted turtleneck long-sleeve top that she paired it with a cream-colored midi skirt by Gucci. The skirt was fastened with a concealed side zip and featured asymmetric ruffle trims in red underneath.

Lindsey Vonn attends the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at New York Historical Society on November 03, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, Vonn opted for a gold-linked watch with a set of rings and hoops. She added a black leather Thom Browne structured box bag with gold-toned hardware.

The Olympian slipped into a pair of leather boots to complete the look. The popular fall style featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches. The timeless shoe silhouette has become a favorite addition to many colder-month looks.

Lindsey Vonn attends the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at New York Historical Society on November 03, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “My Story” author has become known for her edgy and glamorous style. She recently made an elegant arrival in deep red satin asymmetrical dress and pointed-toe pumps for the 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala. For a red carpet event, Vonn gravitates towards 5-inch pumps with some sort of texture like metallics or reptile-embossed leather. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

