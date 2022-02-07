Lindsey Vonn Works Up a Sweat With Help From The Rock in Cropped Hoodie, Leggings & Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn is kicking the week off strong thanks to a little help from Under Armour and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Olympic skier decided to drop some motivation in an Instagram video on Monday, where she showed off her full body workout routine. Her fans couldn’t help but admire her strength and durability as she lifted a metal plate over her head and added an elastic band around her legs for resistance.

In the caption, Vonn wrote, “Raise the bar…and then raise it again.”

The four-time World Cup winning-skier worked up a sweat in style. She wore a gray short-sleeve cropped hoodie with blue leggings. To tie her look together, the athlete pulled her hair into a high ponytail and slipped into a pair of white sneakers.

When it comes to fashion, Vonn gravitates towards classic silhouettes that are functional and practical. She likes to look strong and feminine for red carpet events. The “Pack” star will usually opt for something minimal, yet glamorous. If you scroll through her Instagram feed you are likely to find pictures of her wearing styles like flowy dresses, efficient activewear, slouchy sweatpants, durable snow gear, colorful separates and edgy tailoring.

Earlier this month, she made her debut as the new NBC Winter Olympics correspondent in a bright red velvet suit by Gucci. The ensemble included sharp shoulders and flared leg pants that helped to provide a polished finish. The suit jacket had two front pockets that added dimension to the garment. To add some contrast she wore a blue button-up shirt. To complete everything, she accessorized with red pointed-toe pumps.

