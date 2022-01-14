Lindsey Vonn Pops in Electric Blue Skirt Suit & Strappy Sandals on ‘Rise’ Memoir Promo Tour

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn pops in blue while making a trendy statement.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted while out and about in New York City while promoting her new memoir, “Rise: My Story,” wearing a striking look suitable for the award-decorated athlete. For the ensemble, the Olympic gold medalist donned a blue satin skirt set that featured an oversized double-breasted blazer and a skirt that incorporated a slit in the middle for a voluminous, flowy moment. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and a black, yellow and green Gucci handbag.

Lindsey Vonn stuns in a satin blue outfit and strappy black sandals while out in NYC on Jan. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lindsey Vonn stuns in a satin blue outfit and strappy black sandals while out in NYC on Jan. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Lindsey Vonn’s black strappy pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, she opted for a pair of black strappy pumps that had a heel height of approximately three inches.

Vonn has a classic and refined fashion aesthetic and wears clothes that are functional yet trendy. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing silhouettes like flowy dresses, slouchy sweaters, colorful separates, printed items and chic tailoring that help amplify her tastes. She also gravitates towards wearing easy jeans, cozy T-shirts and snug sweaters that also provide Vonn with versatility when she feels like dressing down. When it comes to shoes, she has a penchant for pumps, sandals, sneakers and ski boots.

When she does grace a red carpet, she is known for wearing creations from brands like Gucci and Christian Siriano. As for the actual design of the gowns, Vonn has an affinity for crystallized items, tulle trains, edgy peekaboo cutouts and glitzy sheer pieces.

Recently, in our January issue, Vonn spoke exclusively with FN about how shooting her fall campaign with the American fashion house Thom Browne was a new first. “Shooting for Thom Browne was insane. I would say it was pretty cold and I was skiing in trousers and a skirt,” she recalled. “You know, I had never worn a skirt skiing before, but that was kind of a classic trend back in the day, when people were skiing on wooden skis. I mean, that was like a long time ago. But it’s retro, very cool, very chic.”

