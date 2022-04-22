Lindsey Vonn Sits Courtside at Utah Jazz Game in Cream Outfit Alongside Floyd Mayweather & Dwyane Wade

Lindsey Vonn made an appearance in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday night to sit courtside for a Utah Jazz basketball game.

Vonn wore a head-to-toe cream ensemble for the outing, consisting of a tank top, matching pants and cashmere cardigan. The retired Olympic skier wore cream padded strap sandals to complete the look.

During the game, Vonn could be seen mingling with former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “Meetings,” she captioned on Instagram with a photo of the group. It was seemingly a nod to sports and entertainment marketing executive Paul “PR” Rivera’s “The Meetings” podcast. Rivera, who co-created HBO’s “The Shop,” was also tagged in the photo.

Vonn recently covered an issue of Footwear News where the star athlete opened up about transforming into a successful business woman.

Lindsey Vonn shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: Sage East

“I’m used to seeing results from my hard work right away. In a race, you always know where you stack up. In the business world, it’s definitely not the case,” she said. “That’s been one of the harder things for me transitioning into this next chapter is the benchmarks. I try to look at long-term goals and how am I setting myself up for the future.”

To see more of Vonn’s statement style during the FN cover shoot, click through the gallery.