Lindsey Vonn Gets Sporty in White Gucci Sneakers and Cargo Dress With Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix

Lindsey Vonn jetted to Miami to cheer on Max Verstappen for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

For the occasion, Vonn posed with Verstappen in a black minidress in a photo on Instagram. Her utilitarian Gucci style featured capped sleeves and a collared silhouette. For added edge, the piece was covered in Gucci’s “GG” house logos and included a long gold front zipper and two large front pockets. Vonn finished her look with a men’s Gucci “G” logo belt, plus a gold watch, sparkling creeper earrings and a pendant necklace.

When it came to footwear, the former Olympian also tapped Gucci for a pair of white low-top sneakers with rounded toes, a lace-up silhouette and slightly chunky soles. Completing the set were Gucci’s signature red and green stripes on either side, giving Vonn’s outfit a burst of added logo-mania. Similar monochrome pairs are a year-round trend from their versatile wear, also released from brands including Nike, Stuart Weitzman and Adidas dropping their own styles as well.

Vonn additionally took a moment to humorously perform reaction tests with Verstappen as part of a promotion by Redbull — which is also one of his sponsors.

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Verstappen and Mercedes. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Miami, with numerous stars including Paris Hilton, Venus Williams, Michelle Obama and more in attendance.

