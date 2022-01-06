Lindsey Vonn Tests Her New Sportswear Line in Gold Puffer and Thick Gray Ski Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn hit the slopes in winter-ready gear from her upcoming collection with Head Sportswear.

The Olympic skier posed on Instagram, wearing pieces from her Head line on snowy mountains. Vonn donned a gold hooded puffer jacket, as well as cream pants with side stripes printed with “XOXO” graphics, for the occasion. She completed her look with a white Under Armour gaiter, as well as a blue helmet, reflective Yniq Eyewear goggles and white Leki ski poles.

“Happiest when I’m on the mountain *testing out my new @headsportswear line for 22/23,” Vonn captioned the photo. “How did I do? Like the design?”

For footwear, Vonn strapped into a pair of gray ski boots, also by Head. Clipped into her white and lime green skis, the pair featured hard molded uppers with a lace-up silhouette. They were also topped with several metal buckles for added security. When paired with Vonn’s look, her boots created an ensemble that was both practical and streamlined for winter sports.

Boots like Vonn’s are a seasonal winter trend, due to their ability to provide insulation and fuller coverage from the cold winter weather. In recent weeks, styles with quilted or puffer-like uppers have also risen in popularity as top picks for snowy weather. Aside from Vonn, stars like Kyle Richards, Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa have also been spotted in winter boots from Louis Vuitton, Magnum and Moon Boot in recent weeks.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

