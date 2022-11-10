Lindsay Lohan Pops in Lavender Collared Dress & White Pointy Pumps for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ With Sister Ali Lohan

Lindsay Lohan recorded an interview for “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York today. The actress, who is currently promoting her new film ” Falling for Christmas,” was photographed leaving the CBS studios today alongside her sister Ali Lohan.

Lohan went lavender. Her midi-length cocktail dress consisted of an asymmetrical Peter Pan collar attached to a hidden bodice and short sleeves. She strung on a dainty pendant necklace along with diamond studs and adorned a few fingers with chunky rings for a little extra sparkle.

Lindsay Lohan wears a purple dress leaving Drew Barrymore in New York on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Lindsay Lohan wears a purple dress leaving Drew Barrymore with her sister Ali Lohan in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lohan wore her memorable red locks parted in the middle styled in shiny loose waves.

On her feet, the “Mean Girls” actress opted for white pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the former Disney star a more comfortable experience.

Related Hailey Bieber Embraces Motocross Style in Oversized Leather Jacket & Balenciaga Boots Kim Kardashian Poses With Miniature of Herself in Floral Balenciaga Boots for '032c' Winter Issue Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels

The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities on and off the red carpet, including Lohan, for their versatility and timeless silhouette. Often worn with short or mid-length dresses, the footwear is a sharp addition to any ensemble.

Lindsay Lohan wears a purple dress leaving Drew Barrymore in New York on Nov. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including thigh-high and ankle boots by Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.

Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years. This year, she’s also starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Lohan’s party style over the years in the gallery.