Lindsay Lohan Remembers Keeping All the Miu Miu Shoes From Her 2007 Campaign Shoot

Linday Lohan took a trip down memory lane with Vogue. The “Mean Girls” star looked back on her personal style from 1998 to now in a video, released today.

Top moments Lohan recalled included her Nicole Miller dress she wore to the premiere of “The Parent Trap” in 1998. She said she was always into fashion — even at a young age.

Another memorable fashion moment came in 2007 when Lohan starred in Miu Miu’s spring campaign, which was shot in London. She said, “This was really the first time I got the taste of doing a campaign because of how still you have to be. And it’s positioned for the purse and the shoes and the dress.” She said she loved the Miu Miu shoes so much that she kept all of them.

Lohan also reminisced on her relationship with the late Karl Lagerfeld. She said he was like a father figure, adding, “He treated me like his daughter. He wrote my mom an adoption letter that he was going adopt me and take me to Paris… He was just the best, the warmest, most loving person you could be around. Always so observant and that was something that I really admired.”

Watch the full video of Lohan breaking down her looks through the years, below.