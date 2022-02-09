Lily James Stuns in Lingerie-Inspired Lace Outfit & Talks Playing Pamela Anderson for Rolling Stone Cover Story

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily James makes a new splashy Rolling Stones appearance.

The “Pam & Tommy” star got interviewed by the magazine about the hit Hulu show and what it was like playing one of the most notorious pop culture figures from the ‘90s, Pamela Anderson. The series tracks the tumultuous first two years of Anderson’s marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, from their ecstasy-fueled four-day courtship in Cancún to her public humiliation as their personal sex tape was stolen and then sold online.

When it comes to the outfits that James wore for the shoot, James donned a matching lace corset and flared pant set. The top features spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, and the pants incorporate contrasting lace prints along the knees. She accessorized with a chunky necklace and bright red lipstick.

For another look, she slipped on a maroon button-up shirt paired with faux leather bottoms. And for the last ensemble, she wore a white turtleneck sweater with a cutout on the chest paired with tie-dye bottoms.

Although there were no shoes seen in the shots, it’s safe to say that James had on a pair of sandals or pumps that tied her attire together seamlessly.

For the interview, James touched on a lot of important topics related to “Pam & Tommy” and what it’s like being a woman in media.

On the pressure to respectfully portray her subject:

“I felt the pressure of trying to do justice to this woman,” James says. “What happened to her was so unprecedented and so wrong.”

On portraying the events of a highly publicized scandal:

“A lot of people don’t know the true story of what happened. And within that, the bigger themes of privacy and sexism and exploitation into the birth of the internet. It sort of simultaneously collided with this huge change in the world — the point of no return — and impacted the kind of culture we have today.”

On how women are treated by the media:

“Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in that relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids,” James says. “It was a lot. It’s a story as old as time.”

On the appeal of Pam & Tommy:

“You come to understand how people think of you,” James says. “That’s very useful, what that fantasy idea of you is…I was ready for a transformational role, something I didn’t really think I could pull off.”

