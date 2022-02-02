×
Lily James Suits Up in Ruffle Crop Top, Blazer and Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Tara Larson
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily James mixed edge with elegance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The actress hit the late-night talk show yesterday alongside her “Pam & Tommy” costar, Sebastian Stan. The Hulu miniseries, which premiered on Wednesday, follows the meeting and unconventional love story of real-life Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

lily james, jimmy kimmel, black satin pants, ruffle halter top, Magda Butrym, black pointed toe pumps
Lily James outside of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Feb. 1.
On “Kimmel,” the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” star wore a sleek black look. She wore a black satin blazer with matching black satin wide-leg pants. She completed the outfit with a black cropped ruffled halter top from Magda Butrym. The top is currently available for $795 on the brand’s website. James topped off the look in black Matrix-inspired sunglasses.

James added chic black pumps to the outfit to tie it all together. Her black satin pointed-toe heels included a stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches. The classic style added to the overall elegance of the outfit.

Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to James, stylish celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin.

