Lily James Makes a Statement in Gold Chainlink Sandals and Oversized Pink Suit for ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Lily James makes a colorful statement for her latest television appearance.

The “Cinderella” star attended “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday to do promo for her new Hulu show “Pam & Tommy,” that shows the life and tumultuous relationship of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Alongside her was Kenneth Branagh, who was there to talk about “Death on the Nile,” in which he directed and starred. The film debuts on Feb. 11. Also among the guest stars for the night was Nicki Minaj, who was there to promote her new single “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.

When it came to the outfit, James donned a pink suit that had a flowy, loose disposition paired with a brunt orange top underneath that added a perfect touch of contrast to the bright outfit. She accessorized with two pairs of gold hoop earrings, a dainty necklace and a gold pin on her suit.

Lily James and Kenneth Branagh at “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Feb. 03, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

To finish off everything, James threw on a pair of gold $1,450 sandals from Versace that further elevated her vibe. The shoes incorporated two jumbo chain links, one for the toe strap and the other for an ankle strap, and an angular heel for an extra creative element to the footwear. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and glimmered and sparkled in gold.

The Versace Medusa Chain Nappa Leather Sandals. CREDIT: Versace

When it comes to James’ sartorial aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards pieces that feel like they’re tried and true while also adding her own flair to easy pieces. For example, recently, FN has spotted her wearing monochromatic outfits comprised of a ruffle crop top, blazer and pointy pumps. And on her Instagram, James dons styles like edgy dresses and colorful swimwear that also meshes well with her tastes.

Put on gold chain heels for a fashionable and glittery appearance.

