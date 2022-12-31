Lily Collins Bids 2022 Farewell in Chunky Knit Sweater and Hidden Footwear

Lily Collins posted her last selfie of 2022, sharing a slideshow of two images to her Instagram today. The “Emily In Paris” actress was clad in a cozy sweater for the occasion and hidden footwear, her new bangs in full view. The caption on the post read, “Last look of 2022. Going into this new year #Unfiltered…”

Collins’ bundled up in a green and gray sweater with an oversized fit and a whimsical stripped pattern. The chunky knitwear was worn overtop what appeared to be a green crewneck that peeked over the collar of her sweater.

Although they weren’t visible in these photos, Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

This year, Collins has kept herself busy, taking the world by storm with her hit Netflix show “Emily In Paris.” In fact, the thespian hit the red carpet premiere for the shows season 3 premiere on Dec. 15 in New York. Collins, who plays Emily in the popular romance series, donned a white long sleeve mini dress from Valentino. Her dress featured silver sparkly bows and stripes. She added even more glitz to the look with earrings and a variety of rings. Collins added a bit of warmth with a pair of black sheer tights.

Related Gabrielle Union Goes Slo Mo to SZA's 'SOS' in A Green Bikini and Chunky Pink and Orange Sneakers Tia Mowry Is New Years Ready in Sparkling Midi Dress and Strappy Sandal Heels Sarah Huckabee Sanders Commands Attention in Fiery-Red Scallop Top & Boots at University of Arkansas Razorbacks Football Game With Coach Sam Pittman

Lily Collins attends the “Emily in Paris” premiere at the French Consulate on Dec. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The “To the Bone” star added a pair of sky-high shoes to complete the look. She wore platforms heels covered in silver rhinestones, with a thick heel that reach at least 6 inches. The shoes featured a rounded toe and a thin ankle strap.

PHOTOS: Check out Lily Collins’ red carpet fashion evolution.