Lily Collins Elevates the Sweater Dress With Thigh-High Boots for ‘James Corden’ Appearance

Lily Collins appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday to chat about season two of her hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” which premiered on Dec. 22, 2021. The 32-year-old star donned an ultra-chic look for the occasion and took to Instagram this morning to show it off.

Posing for several snaps outside, Collins tagged her black and gold metallic printed long-sleeve mini dress as YSL. And thanks to one of her stylists, Rob Zangardi, we know that her pointy black thigh-high boots are courtesy of none other than Jimmy Choo.

The “Stuck in Love” actress wore the iconic luxury shoe brand’s “Bryson” over-the-knee boots featuring a suede upper, elongated toe silhouette and a sleek stiletto heel. The style is currently on sale on farfetch.com. Originally $1,450, the “Bryson” is now selling for $870.

Collins, the daughter of legendary English musician Phil Collins, has become known for her show-stopping sense of style in recent years. For “The Ellen Show” earlier this week, she dressed in a bold head-to-toe Valentino look complete with a pair of the brand’s soaring platforms.

Whether she’s hitting the red carpet or spotted out and about in casual garb (as seen below), the fashionable actress is one to watch, so stay tuned for more of Lily Collins.

Lily Collins wearing an oversized Mango wool-blend shirt, light wash jeans and Nike Pegasus 83 low-top sneakers on Dec. 9, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

