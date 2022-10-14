Lily Collins Looks Elegant in Dramatic Tartan Top & Pointy Pumps with Husband Charlie McDowell at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily Collins sat front row at Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 show alongside her husband Charlie McDowell at Huntington Library in San Marino, Calif. yesterday. The western-inspired ready-to-wear collection had Collins dressed in blue and green tartan paired with sleek accessories and classic footwear.

Collins opted for black pleated high-waisted trousers and a dramatic bustier top fitted with a voluminous bow on the back, followed by a lengthy train. The “Emily In Paris” actress accessorized simply with small gold studs and chunky rings dotted with brilliant jewels. She wore her long dark brown locks styled straight down her back with fringy bangs and accentuated her features with smokey makeup.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

As for footwear, Collins took the classic route, donning sharp black pumps. The impressive footwear featured sharp pointed toes, as well as thin stiletto heels ranging from 3-4 inches in height. The pair gave her look a slick style and a slight boost, while also instantly streamlining her outfit.

Pumps like Collins’ are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to the Living Proof brand ambassador, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by the likes of Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show was held at the Huntington Library on Oct. 13 in San Marino, Calif. The western chic collection, inspired by the free-spirited nature of the West Coast, featured dresses, sweaters, tailored suiting, polos, and pleated trousers. Some notable attendees included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Laura Dern, John Legend, and Chris Pine.