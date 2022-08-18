Lily Collins Brings ‘Emily in Paris’ Style Off-Screen in French Girl-Chic Loafers & Matching Chanel Boy Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Walking along the Seine in France, Lily Collins reprised her role in “Emily In Paris” while referencing a classic film.

The titular lead posted a short video today with the Eiffel Tower pictured in the background. Collins can be seen doing a twirl on her trek, the video set to Abba’s “Our Last Summer.”

The “Mirror Mirror” actress was French-chic, Collins donning a clean and simple silhouette that began with a brown tank top tucked neatly into baby pink pants. The high-waisted pants were wide legged with a slouchy, casual fit that mimicked minimalist “cool girl” style.

Overtop the ruffled tank, Collins wore an oversized blue and white checkered blazer. With her hands in her pockets and black shades on her face, Collins walked along the river’s edge, a quilted Chanel boy bag on her shoulder. The styling is subdued, save for the pops of color and eye-catching patterns that make the look more interesting. Collin’s outfit relies on comfortable and versatile closet staples, something that Parisian girls often strive for in their wardrobes.

Matching the bag, Collins slipped into cream-colored loafers that offered the actress comfort while she explored the city. When she’s not taking leisurely strolls in Paris, the “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

Put on a pair of sleek black loafers for a polished look.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gucci Hunder Crystal-Embellished Leather Platform Loafers, $980.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer, $495.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Ganni Crystal-Embellished Slingback Loafers, $394.

