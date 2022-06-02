×
Lily Collins Returns to Paris in Mom Jeans & Versatile Boots With Ashley Park for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Lily Collins arrived in Paris, ready to make splashes for the third season of her Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”

With a smile, she posed alongside her costar Ashley Park in a photo shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday. The actresses decided on similar looks, going for casual with a dash of sportiness.

Collins started it off with a light black jacket left open, revealing her gray cropped T-shirt. To accessorize its minimalism, Collins covered it with a stylish light brown scarf that’s tightly knotted. Down to her bottoms, she wore a pair of light blue mom jeans that continue to be a hit with stars.

With a high-waisted cut and cuffed hems at the bottom, it elevates any casual look with a ’90s nuance. This style of jeans has continued to stay popular because of its maximal ability to uplift an entire look without anything extra. Just a good ‘ol pair of jeans that fit nicely with a turtleneck or as Collins wore it in the photo — a cropped top.

Her signature bangs are on display, framing her face beautifully. On top of her head is a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses that are an addition to the look, sprinkling it with a chic quality as this sunglasses frame is a common French staple.

To go with her cuffed jeans, she wore a pair of Blundstone boots in olive green to a khaki color that brings warmth. This color works well with the tone of her scarf, as it meshes the color palette that floats from black to hues of blue and gray, with a soft touch of brown.

Blundstone boots can work for any occasion as they have durability, but also fit the guide to a stylish boot as well.

Park dressed in a majority white outfit, deciding on a creme blazer, a white cropped top with matching creme pants, and a silver belt. She wore a pair of tie-up white sneakers fit for any classic occasion, and these two together will make season three of “Emily in Paris,” a spectacular one.

