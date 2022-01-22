×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lily Collins Brings Back ’60s Mod-Fashion in a Printed Coat and Blue Peep-Toe Sandals

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA440283_001-head
2008
2008
2009
2010
View Gallery 50 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lily Collins gives a lesson in how to wear vintage-inspired garments.

The “Emily in Paris” star posted a photo on Instagram today that showed the actress in a ‘60s mod-inspired outfit that feels very modern. For the ensemble — worn in the hit show for Emily’s trip to Saint-Tropez — Collins donned a white coat that incorporated green, brown, yellow and white squares. She accessorized with a brown and yellow belt that matched the coat and a yellow and white square handbag that unified her look perfectly.

For her footwear, Collins opted for a pair of blue peep-toe sandals that helped ground the getup with an accenting pop of color. The heels also featured a white bow on the front for a little extra flair.

Collings has a trendy yet classic fashion aesthetic. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing printed separates, cozy sweaters, bold outerwear, flowy dresses and functional loungewear that all have her signature Collins flair. On the footwear front, Collins typically slips her feet into boots, sandals, active sneakers, height-defying platforms and pumps that all tie her attire together seamlessly.

Related

Halle Bailey Pops in Purple Sports Bra and Leggings With Sneakers for Workout in a Motivational Photo

Tracee Ellis Ross Delivers Fierce Modeling Poses While Dancing in 'Ugly' Sandals at Photoshoot

Kanye West Goes Monochrome in All-Black With His Favorite Red Wing Boots, Skinny Jeans and Leather Jacket

When she graces a red carpet, she wears beautiful creations from brands like Valentino, AZ Factory, Ronald van der Kemp and Ulyana Sergeenko. She has an affinity for glittery dresses and structured gowns that make eye-catching statements.

Flip through the gallery to see Collins’ red carpet fashion evolution: from cute teen to bona fide movie star.

Pop on a pair of blue sandals for a fun, colorful outfit.

Manolo Blahnik Picoux Lambskin Kitten-Heel Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Picoux Lambskin Kitten-Heel Sandals, $795

Tamara Mellon Comet Pumps
CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Comet Pumps, $699

Loeffler Randall Camellia Pleated Bow Heel with Ankle Strap
CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Camellia Pleated Bow Heel with Ankle Strap, $395

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad