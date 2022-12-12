Lily Collins Talks ‘Emily in Paris’ in Houndstooth Minidress, Matching Blazer & 6-Inch Heels on ‘GMA’

Lily Collins looked sharp in towering platforms during a recent press outing.

The actress stepped out in New York City on Monday to appear as a guest on “Good Morning America.” While on the morning talk show, she discussed the upcoming season of her popular Netflix series, “Emily in Paris.” The third season hits the streaming site on Dec. 21.

While on the show, Collins wore a beige houndstooth minidress and a matching blazer, both from Fendi. Her jumpsuit featured cutouts on the shoulders and an attached belt. She layered a black mock-neck long-sleeve top under the jumpsuit, and she also added sheer tights. Collins accessorized the look with hoop earrings, a few rings and a black mini top-handle bag.

Collins leaving ‘GMA’ in New York City on Dec. 12. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The “To the Bone” actress got a serious lift from her shoes. She wore towering black patent leather heels with her outfit. Her shoes featured a closed, rounded toe and a thin ankle strap. The platform sole added at least 2 inches to the overall height, and her block heel reached at least 6 inches.

Collins arriving at ‘GMA’ in New York City on Dec. 12. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “Love, Rosie” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels like the ones she wore to “GMA,” as well as boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Birdies slippers to Gucci loafers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers.

