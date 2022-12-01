Lily Collins Takes Off Her Shoes in Dramatic Tulle Dress for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster

Lily Collins posed glamorously in a Giambattista Valli gown for the poster of the third season of “Emily in Paris.” The actress will return to her star role as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series which will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 21.

The “Mirror Mirror” actress wore a light pink sleeveless dress. The tulle ensemble had a neckline covered in ruffles with a high-low skirt that was decorated the same way. The gown is from the designer’s fall 2021 Couture collection.

Collins opted for gold jewelry with a pair of dangle earrings, an assortment of dainty rings and a thin necklace and bracelet.

As the train of the gown cascaded onto the floor, it brought attention to the vibrant Christian Louboutin sandals that Collins kicked off for the shot. The heels featured a thick metallic pink braided toe strap and a metallic red ankle strap. The sandals were supported by a bold floral platform and a 5-inch block heel that was decorated with beaded embellishments.

The dramatic look was created by costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi who has been the mastermind behind all of the past looks in the series.

When she’s not filming in Paris, the actress still embodies her character with a French girl-chic style that showcases styles like sleek black loafers and matching Chanel boy bags. The “To The Bone” star often attends red-carpet events in platform heels, boots, and pointed-toe pumps from designer brands like Valentino, Celine, and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off duty, Collins tends to gravitate towards comfortable slippers from Birdies or sneakers from Nike or Lacoste.

PHOTOS: Lily Collins’ Red Carpet Fashion Evolution: From Cute Teen to Bona Fide Movie Star