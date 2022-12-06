Lily Collins Poses in Fringe & Stiletto Heels for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster

Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21.

The “Emily in Paris” star shared a glimpse at one of the romantic comedy show’s new posters on Instagram, where she posed in a dramatic houndstooth-printed ensemble. Collins’ in-character outfit featured a printed sharp-shouldered jacket and matching minidress, complete with black trim. Black and white fringe on its cuffs and bodice added a dash of bold flair to the piece — a signature of the program’s lead character, Emily Cooper. Collins’ outfit was finished with pointed metallic drop earrings, as well as a delicate necklace.

Finishing Collins’ poster attire was a set of stiletto-heeled sandals. Her black style included thin soles topped by ankle and toe straps, completed with angular closed counters. Thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height finished the set with a height-boosting finish, adding a chic base that allowed her outfit’s patterns and textures to take center stage.

This wasn’t Collins’ only bold shoe moment this week. On Monday, the “Blind Side” actress posed in a group video with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars, including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, in a sharp gray Thom Browne blazer, minidress and tie. Completing her attire were black Wolford tights and a set of Kurt Geiger’s black leather platform pumps, complete with slick 3.93-inch heels.

Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

