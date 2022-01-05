Lily Collins Elevates Floral Couture Outfit With Shiny Black Platform Heels For ‘The Ellen Show’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

On Tuesday, Lily Collins made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” In the interview, she opened up about her wedding, honeymoon and latest work. Prior to her appearance, she took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek at her fashionable fit.

“Emily on Ellen! See ya soon,” she captioned the images.

For the talk show, the 32-year-old Golden Globe nominee wore a full look by Maison Valentino. Collins’ donned a Printed Crepe Couture Top. The blouse was adorned with Valentino’s Fairy Flowers and also included an embroidered themed collar and a VLogo signature belt detail. The printed top retails for $4.100.

The actress paired her top with the matching Printed Crepe Couture pants. The flared pants feature a front zipper and hook fastening and retails for $2300.

Opting for minimal accessories, Collins wore small chunky good hoop earrings and thin gold rings on each hand. She parted her brunette locs to the side and added a slight curl to the ends. Collins’ tied her look together with neutral makeup and dark nails.

As if her outfit wasn’t enough to turns heads, the “Emily in Paris” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of sky high patent leather platform heels. Her height-defying heels featured a round toe and a thick 6-inch block heel.

If you scroll though her Instagram, you will find a mix of timeless, classy and edgy pieces. Collins’ personal style consists of printed separates, cozy sweaters, bold outerwear, flowy dresses and functional loungewear. Shoe-wise, you will likely catch her in fun boots, breezy sandals, edgy pumps, trendy sneakers and towering platforms.

