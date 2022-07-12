Lily Collins Spruces Up Neutrals With Floral Balloon Shorts and Modern Beige Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily Collins goes casual with a little help from florals on her Instagram.

The “Emily In Paris” actress grinned from ear to ear as she leaned against a concrete wall gratified in orange smiley faces that matched her own massive smile. Collins posted the snapshot to her social media on Monday, July 12 2022 after a slew of birthday posts of her husband Charlie McDowell.

The star slipped into lengthy cream shorts with a baggy fit and a dainty floral pattern. Lilacs and dandelions danced around on the fabric, situated in small motifs depicting a garden scene. The high-waisted shorts ballooned out following a fitted waistline, creating an interesting shape.

Collins paired the casual shorts with a black tee-shirt, a closet staple, the star cropping the shirt with careful precision and tucking. Collins wore an orange, blue, and tan crossbody and kept a cream scrunchie around her wrist for emergencies, amplifying that casual vibe.

The actress threw on large black sunglasses, perching them atop her head, completing the simple and summery ensemble. Each neutral shade compliments one another, the star taking into consideration the existing color palette, turning it on it’s head with florals and bright oranges. The neutral shades are enhanced with the whimsical patterns and futuristic colors, creating a welcomed contrast.

Collins brought back the beige, slipping into cream-colored low top sneakers. The soles, as well as the laces, boast a clean white color that creates yet another stark contrast that makes the footwear pop. It’s a nice change from the plain white sneaker, the actress breaking the mold in favor of more exciting neutrals. The shoes have little to no platform with rubber soles and have a rounded, modern silhouette. This outfit, with all it’s accessories, proves that casual and neutral does not equate to boring and bland.