Lily Allen Puts Edgy Spin on Y2K Trends In Risky Sheer Top With Boxy Skirt & Mary Jane Heels at Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Lily Allen was the epitome of elegance as she arrived at Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Artists dinner at Balthazar in New York City on Monday night. The “Smile” singer joined a group of A-listers at the annual event including, “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, Penelope Cruz, Amandla Steinberg and Andrew Garfield.

Allen looked avant garde in a dark demure ensemble. The long-time Chanel ambassador wore a long-sleeve sheer top that was complete with a dramatic turtleneck and lace overlays. To continue with a monochromatic moment, the 37-year-old actress teamed the statement piece with a boxy quilted velvet skirt.

Lily Allen arrives at Chanel’s Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner at Balthazar in SoHo, New York City on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Allen styled her dark tresses into a romantic updo, while her tapered bangs framed her face. Dewy glam with a neutral pout was her makeup choice. She finished her look with sheer tights and a mini bucket bag. which boasted a bedazzled Chanel hardware.

When it came down to footwear, the “How to Build a Girl” star rounded out her look with a pair of Mary Jane heels. The shoe style had a chunky outer sole and a thin ankle strap. The classic silhouette has been a staple of school children for almost 100 years. Today, both luxury fashion houses and newer emerging labels have helped to dust off the Mary Jane shoe with the signature thin strap — and bring it back into popularity for a wider range of ages. Not only do they instantly offer a Y2K aesthetic with any look due to the late ’90s sky-high platform construction, but they also make any outfit a tad playful and girly.

Lily Allen attends Chanel’s Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner at Balthazar in SoHo, New York City on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Allen’s footwear veers between grungy and glamorous styles. The British musician often dons boots and sandals with towering heels and platform soles from numerous top brands, including Miu Miu and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-to’s on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.