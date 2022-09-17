Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Serves Grunge Style in Distressed Tees & Post-Punk Boots in New York City

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila took a stroll in New York City yesterday, styling versatile “model off duty” looks and black boots.

Lila wore post-punk wear with a hint of youthful gen z attitude featured in a white dainty maxi skirt and oversized red, white, and black band tee. She wore a mini black leather shoulder bag and also parted her blond tresses in the middle.

Kate Moss with her daughter Lila Grace Moss walking on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Finishing off the look, Lila laced up chunky black leather Dr. Martens with their iconic yellow stitching.

A master at casual cool dressing, Moss resembled a rocker chic, wearing a black distressed tee that fell off the shoulder to one side. The supermodel paired the plain tee with a light wash denim midi length skirt that was pleated in the front to add visual interest.

The Cosmoss owner zipped on patent leather black pointed toe boots with chunky heels, the simple but effective footwear choice offering Moss inches while adding to the grungy and carefree attitude she’d cultivated in her personal style.

Lila Grace Moss walking on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Kate Moss with her daughter Lila Grace Moss walking on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Moss is an icon in the fashion world, as one of the original supermodels of the 1990s. A champion of grunge fashion, she can often be spotted in black leather boots or flats from brands like Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. On the red carpet, Moss gravitates towards neutral heeled mules, sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada and other top brands.

PHOTOS: Check out Kate Moss’ shoe style evolution over the years.