×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

City Girls’ JT Celebrates Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert’s Birthday In Balloon Pants & Margiela Split-Toe Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
City Girls JT
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
View Gallery 33 Images

City Girls rapper JT pulled out a head-turning outfit to celebrate her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert’s birthday at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. The elder half of the hip hop duo put a glamorous touch on a street style ensemble for the outing.

JT was spotted out in a chocolate set that consisted of a puffy bomber jacket and matching baggy balloon pants. To amp up her look, the “Act Up” superstar accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, a diamond choker necklace and long green nails.

City Girls JT
City Girls’ JT spotted at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA on August 1, 2022.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
City Girls JT, Ankle Boots
City Girls’ JT at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA on August 1, 2022.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

The entertainer continued to add eye-catching details to her look with small nose ring and stud earrings. She carried her essentials in a brown crocodile leather Hermès handbag. To place more emphasis on her outfit, JT styled her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a glossy pink pout.

Lil Uzi Vert showed up and showed out in style for his 27th birthday. The “New Patek” hitmaker sported a black hoodie with acid wash shorts. He added a Balenciaga cap and several diamond jewels. Uzi finished off his fit with gray tube socks and black boots.

City Girls JT, Lil Uzi Vert, Ankle Boots
(L-R) City Girls JT and her boyfriend and rapper Lil Uzi Vert at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA on August 1, 2022.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Completing JT’s ensemble was a pair of silver metallic Maison Margiela Tabi boots. Crafted in buffed lamskin lining, the sleek ankle boots also feature a hook-eye fastening at the inner side, a cleft toe and covered stacked cylindrical block heel. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual and minimal. 

City Girls JT, Ankle Boots
City Girls JT celebrates her boyfriend and rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s birthday at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA on August 1, 2022.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad