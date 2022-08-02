City Girls’ JT Celebrates Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert’s Birthday In Balloon Pants & Margiela Split-Toe Boots

City Girls rapper JT pulled out a head-turning outfit to celebrate her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert’s birthday at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. The elder half of the hip hop duo put a glamorous touch on a street style ensemble for the outing.

JT was spotted out in a chocolate set that consisted of a puffy bomber jacket and matching baggy balloon pants. To amp up her look, the “Act Up” superstar accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, a diamond choker necklace and long green nails.

City Girls’ JT spotted at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

City Girls’ JT at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

The entertainer continued to add eye-catching details to her look with small nose ring and stud earrings. She carried her essentials in a brown crocodile leather Hermès handbag. To place more emphasis on her outfit, JT styled her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a glossy pink pout.

Lil Uzi Vert showed up and showed out in style for his 27th birthday. The “New Patek” hitmaker sported a black hoodie with acid wash shorts. He added a Balenciaga cap and several diamond jewels. Uzi finished off his fit with gray tube socks and black boots.

(L-R) City Girls JT and her boyfriend and rapper Lil Uzi Vert at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA on August 1, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Completing JT’s ensemble was a pair of silver metallic Maison Margiela Tabi boots. Crafted in buffed lamskin lining, the sleek ankle boots also feature a hook-eye fastening at the inner side, a cleft toe and covered stacked cylindrical block heel. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual and minimal.