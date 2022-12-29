Lil Nas X Commands the Stage in 18th Century-Inspired Shoes, Gold Breastplate & Futuristic Pants at Falls Festival Melbourne

Lil Nas X put on a show, breaking out the theatrics at the Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl today in Melbourne, Au.

The rapper made multiple costume changes during the show, putting on a spectacle in an array of glitzy and campy ensembles.

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. CREDIT: Getty Images

One of Nas’ many looks consisted of a molded gold breastplate fitted with black leather straps and gold hardware. On bottom, Nas sported white leather pants with dazzling silver and black paneling and a futuristic embossed pattern. The fitted trousers were situated in a place with a large black leather belt studded with silver and embellished with a metallic motif.

The armored ensemble was followed by a gilded two-piece consisting of a cropped jacket and matching trousers with a reflective finish.

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. CREDIT: Getty Images

Both pieces featured intricate embossed designs and matching hardware that further brought the shine. Atop his pants, the “Old Town Road” singer sported gold garters that attached to the waistband of Nas’ trousers. Underneath the jacket, Nas styled a black asymmetrical crop top with a wavy hem studded with gold.

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. CREDIT: Getty Images

Next came a shiny black pleather maxi skirt with a matt black overlay which Nas wore without a shirt.

The dramatic ensemble was followed by a rather regal look with a modern twist featuring floral lace-up trousers with a satin sheen. The botanical bottoms were coupled with a matching jacket kept open with exaggerated bell sleeves and pastel tassel detailing. The outfit was inspired by the royal wardrobe of the 18th Century, which was also reflected in his footwear choice.

Nas slipped into a pair of buckled floral shoes matching his regal look. The style was a pastel hue adorned with satin orange bows and ruffle trim.

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the other outfits, Nas chose different boots that also complemented his looks. Each boot consisted of thick chunky platforms and elongated toes in black or gold.

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. CREDIT: Getty Images

