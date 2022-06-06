Lil’ Kim’s Daughter Royal Reign Jones Struts 5-Inch Heels at WeHo Pride Festival for Saucy Santana

Lil’ Kim and her 7-year-old daughter Royal Reign Jones stepped out in style to watch Saucy Santana perform at West Hollywood Pride Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The adorable mother-daughter duo pulled out eye-catching heels for the fun festivities.

In a slew of videos uploaded to Lil’ Kim’s Instagram story, her daughter shows off her best strut for Saucy Santana while they chat backstage. “ION CARE!!! @the1saucysantana is always good in my book!!! U ain’t ever doing no wrong. PERIODT!!!! I Loveeeeeee u 4 life!!!! Thank u for making my daughter @royalreignjones day pre birthday the best!!!” she wrote on the video.

“The Jump Off” rapper wore a cropped studded green jacket with form-fitting black pants. To amp up the glam factor, Lil’ Kim accessorized with black oversized shades and carried her essentials in a matching green shoulder bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of glittery pointed-toe ankle boots.

Jones complemented her mother’s outfit with an orange top ruffled top and white wide-leg pants. She gave her look a fashionable finish with white pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had a pointy triangular toe and a thin 5-inch stiletto heel.

When it comes to Lil Kim’s essential everyday style, she tends to fancy luxury brands and aesthetics that are bold. Riddled throughout her Instagram are pictures of her wearing creations from brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Valentino. On the footwear front, Lil Kim wears brands like Prada, Gucci and Fendi.

The entertainer is known for being a fashion poster child, having starred in campaigns for brands like Old Navy and Iceberg. She is beloved by many greats in the industry, and even Marc Jacobs cited Lil Kim as a muse in the mid-2000s. She has even walked runway shows for brands like Baby Phat and VFiles. The emcee also worked with PrettyLittleThing to create a capsule collection of trendy, modern pieces like a mesh bodycon dress and patent trench coat.