Lil’ Kim Performs at BET Awards 2022 In Cutout Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sparkling Boots With Diddy

Lil’ Kim knows how to light up a stage and she did just that while performing at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The “Jump Off” rapper skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance during a tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual event. The set was a medley of songs in celebration of the trailblazer’s legacy with other musical acts including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci also hit the stage.

Lil’ Kim made a bold fashion statement at the awards, stepping out in one of the most talked about looks of the night. The “Crush on You” hitmaker wore a long-sleeve top that gave the illusion of a blazer due to its pointy shoulder pads, structured collar and wide lapels. The cropped garment had ruched sleeves and crossed at the front, which helped to show off the plunging bralette that she was wearing underneath.

Lil’ Kim and Diddy perform at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lil’ Kim performs at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lil’ Kim teamed her top with nothing but sheer black tights. Her teal tresses were slicked back and she accessorized with mirror aviator shades and leather fingerless gloves. The chart topping artist completed her look with a pair of glittery knee-high boots. The sparkling silhouette had a pointy toe and sat atop stacked block heel.

Lil’ Kim performs during the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lil’ Kim at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson was the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

