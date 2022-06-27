×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lil’ Kim Performs at BET Awards 2022 In Cutout Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sparkling Boots With Diddy

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Lil Kim
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Lil’ Kim knows how to light up a stage and she did just that while performing at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The “Jump Off” rapper skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance during a tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual event. The set was a medley of songs in celebration of the trailblazer’s legacy with other musical acts including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci also hit the stage.

Lil’ Kim made a bold fashion statement at the awards, stepping out in one of the most talked about looks of the night. The “Crush on You” hitmaker wore a long-sleeve top that gave the illusion of a blazer due to its pointy shoulder pads, structured collar and wide lapels. The cropped garment had ruched sleeves and crossed at the front, which helped to show off the plunging bralette that she was wearing underneath.

Lil' Kim, Diddy, BET Awards
Lil’ Kim and Diddy perform at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety
Lil' Kim, BET Awards, Knee High Boots
Lil’ Kim performs at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lil’ Kim teamed her top with nothing but sheer black tights. Her teal tresses were slicked back and she accessorized with mirror aviator shades and leather fingerless gloves. The chart topping artist completed her look with a pair of glittery knee-high boots. The sparkling silhouette had a pointy toe and sat atop stacked block heel.

Lil' Kim, BET Awards, Knee High Boots
Lil’ Kim performs during the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety
Lil' Kim, BET Awards, Knee High Boots
Lil’ Kim at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson was the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each. 

See more stars at the 2022 BET Awards.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad