Levi’s and Hailey Bieber Team Up to Encourage Voters to Participate in Upcoming Election

Levi’s unveiled its latest campaign with a call to action.

The denim brand teamed up with Hailey Bieber and many other actors, activists, athletes and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic right and vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Levi’s worked with Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone in addition to Bieber. The group came together to share their stories in a video that explores the ABCs of voting, the motivations driving them to the polls, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their vote.

Bieber poses for Levi’s latest campaign encouraging voters to participate in the upcoming midterm election. CREDIT: Levi's

“As part of our continued yearslong commitment to promoting voter engagement in the US, our goal this year was to deliver a message that everyone would find valuable in understanding the voting process and help voters cast their ballot with confidence and conviction,” said Karen Riley-Grant, Levi’s CMO in a press release.

For the campaign, Bieber donned a white t-shirt that read “vote” in black lettering with red stars above and blue stars below. She paired the crop top with straight-leg dark wash Levi’s jeans, which she rolled the waistband over. Bieber completed the simple and timeless outfit with a pair of New Balance 990 sneakers. The popular running shoes are covered in a dark mesh upper and gray and white foam soles, finished with white laces.

Bieber also appeared in Levis’ 2020 voting campaign and wore a similar outfit for this shoot.

