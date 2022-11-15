Letitia Wright Makes Fiery Statement in Red Corset Dress & Prada Pumps at Her Birthday Party

Letitia Wright hosted her 29th birthday celebration at Flannels Oxford Street store in London on Nov. 12. Stars like Lena Waithe, Daniel Kaluuya, and other members of the “Black Panther” cast were in attendance.

The “Ready Player One” actress wore a bright red Versace minidress for the occasion. The long-sleeved dress had a V-shaped corset belt that accentuated her waist. The ensemble was first seen on Bella Hadid during the designer’s fall 2022 show.

Letitia Wright attends as Flannels Presents A Celebration by Letitia Wright at Flannels Oxford Street on Nov. 12, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fla

Wright accessorized with Panconesi gold rings and a pair of diamond mini-hoops. She sported her short haircut keeping the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a pink lip.

The actress completed the look with pointed-toe Prada pumps. The black patent leather heels had the designer’s signature logo on the front part of the shoe. The pumps brought height to the look with a 3-inch stiletto heel.

Wright’s outfit was styled by Shiona Turini who has also worked with Issa Rae, Trace Ellis Ross, and Lili Reinhart. The stylist has been working closely with the actress recently for all her press looks for “Black Panther: Wakana Forever.”

When she’s making a red carpet appearance, Wright gravitates towards power suits and elegant gowns. She loves to play around with vibrant colors and embellished patterns. The actress has worn pieces from various designer labels like Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Prada, and Cartier. She has also become a face in the beauty realm as a brand ambassador for Bare Minerals.

