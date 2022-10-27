Letitia Wright Suits Up in Crystal-Embellished Blazer & Pointy Boots for ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The stars showed up and showed out at the Hollywood Premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” last night. Actress Letitia Wright was one of the many celebrities that shined bright on the red carpet.

The Guyana-born star dressed in a chic all-black suit from Alexander McQueen. The blazer, designed with large crystals, lined the shoulders effortlessly while the dramatic silk lapel delivered a prototypical aesthetic. The trousers were perfectly tailored to match the sleekness of the blazer. For accessories, the “Top Boy” actress adorned chunky diamond earrings and rings to spotlight the accents of the sophisticated jacket.

Letitia Wright at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Wright slipped on a pair of steel-toe boots to complete the already modish look. She opted for the Alexander McQueen Boxcar Calfskin Cap-Toe Ankle Booties designed with an Italian-made leather outsole and a pointed metal cap toe offering up a fashionable yet edgy silhouette. The two-inch block heel gave the actress just enough height to easily glide down the red carpet. Alexander McQueen’s unfaltering theme of juxtaposition between fragility and strength can be seen in this shoe style and the suit.

Letitia Wright at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

PHOTOS: ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet Premiere Celebrity Arrivals