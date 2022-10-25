Lenny Kravitz Goes Western in Shiny Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Nocheluna Sotol Tequila Presentation

Lenny Kravitz attended the presentation for his new tequila line in collaboration with Nocheluna in Mexico City yesterday. Looking as cool as ever, Kravitz appeared in an outfit styled around shiny garments and western footwear.

The “Fly Away” singer wore a tailored black slightly sparkly blazer overtop a black low-cut top featuring gold accents that made the tee pop. For bottoms, Kravitz sported highly distressed black denim with a glossy finish seemingly painted on in erratic strokes.

Lenny Kravitz, during the presentation of his tequila, NOCHELUNA SOTOL in Mexico City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

The record producer sported black alien-esque shades and stacked on silver chains, further packing on the bling. The multi-genre star has long since perfected his look. Much like his daughter Zoë, both parties seem to have a penchant for neutrals coupled with stand-out details that take their outfits to the next level.

Related Lindsey Vonn Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo with Tom Ford Suit & White Pumps for 'Kelly Clarkson' Beyoncé Goes Western in Denim & R13 Cowboy Boots to Celebrate the Vinyl Release of 'Renaissance' in Los Angeles Kristin Cavallari Teases Her Shoe Closet in Denim on Denim Outfit & Cowboy Boots

When it came to shoes, Kravitz’s outfit took an unexpected turn, “The Hunger Games” actor gracing the red carpet in stark white cowboy boots. Traditional cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf.

Lenny Kravitz, during the presentation of his tequila, NOCHELUNA SOTOL in Mexico City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. Deviating from tradition, Kravitz’s boots are made of a shiny white fabric and feature black elevated rubber soles that offer the rockstar a slight boost.

True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Lenny Kravitz’s daughter Zoë Kravitz’s best red carpet style moments.