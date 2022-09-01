Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run.

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans.

(L-R) Seal and Leni Klum are seen at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a chill vibe, the 18-year-old model slicked her hair back into a ponytail and accessorized small diamond stud earrings and a black shoulder bag. When it came down to footwear, Leni completed her look with Adidas Superstar Shoes. Retailing for $95, the Adidas Superstar shoe is now a lifestyle staple for streetwear enthusiasts. The world-famous shell toe feature remains, providing style and protection.

Seal sported a grey T-shirt with white pants. He added a white bucket hat and let his mirror shades hang from his shirt. For footwear, he rounded out the look with chunky yellow sneakers.

(L-R) Seal and Leni Klum are seen at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.