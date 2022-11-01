Leni Klum Transforms Into Catwoman With Latex Catsuit & Thigh-High Boots for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party

Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, attended her mother’s 21st annual Halloween party in New York yesterday. The German-American tapped into her comic book knowledge for her Catwoman costume inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic depiction of the character in the film “Batman Returns.”

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Posed for some playful pictures alongside Heidi, who was dressed as a gigantic worm, the 18-year-old model made waves with her all-black outfit consisting of a fitted black latex high-neck catsuit with a pleasing shine. Klum paired the sleek style alongside the comic book antiheroine’s iconic black leather cat ear mask, complete with stark white stitching. Klum completed her look with a bold red lip and a fierce feline pose

Leni Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

When it came to shoes, Klum elevated her outfit with a pair of chic thigh-high boots. The tall style featured a sturdy construction with black leather uppers and triangular pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling 2 to 3 inches in height. The style created a monochrome appearance while giving her look a more streamlined silhouette and slick edge. A staple item for many, thigh-high boots have become a classic way to add dimension and height with the security and durability of the heelless boot.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Klum has already become a stand-out star in the fashion world. The social media personality’s footwear choices often include pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots, and lace-up leg climbing sandals with the addition of crystal embellishments. When off-duty, the Dior makeup brand ambassador can usually be spotted in low top and platform sneakers from top brands like Adidas, Superga, and Fila.

