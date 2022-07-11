Leni Klum Has A Fashion Pillow Fight with Heidi Klum in Minidress at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show

Leni Klum took matters into her own hands for a fashion pillow fight at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda show — with none other than her supermodel mom, Heidi Klum.

The 18-year-old model playfully threw a pillow at her mother while lounging before the show during the four-day occasion in Sicily. In a snapshot posted to Instagram Stories, Klum wore a sleeveless sheer black minidress that shimmered from swirling crystal appliqués. Though she opted to go barefoot in this instance, Klum likely wore a pair of heeled mules or sandals with the dress prior to defeating her mom in the fashion pillow fight.

Leni and Heidi Klum engage in a pillow fight before Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda show on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/@leniklum

Klum’s sparkly dress was also spotted while in a car ride with Heidi, as seen in an Instagram Reel shared by the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host. Heidi also opted for a sheer outfit for the occasion, wearing a black lace jumpsuit covered in intricate multicolored crystals — plus a pair of matching sandals — to the fashion show.

Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda collection celebrated the brand’s 10th anniversary of its Alta Mood couture line, originally launched in 2012. The four-day event, held in Sicily, included a concert, beachside dinner and fireworks. The 106-look collection itself, held in the city’s historic Duomo Square, was presented with a reenactment of the Pietro Mascagni opera “Cavalliera Rusticana.” The show also featured a star-studded front row, which included Mariah Carey, Ciara, Helen Mirren, Drew Barrymore and more.

