×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Leni Klum Has A Fashion Pillow Fight with Heidi Klum in Minidress at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Leni Klum
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 36 Images

Leni Klum took matters into her own hands for a fashion pillow fight at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda show — with none other than her supermodel mom, Heidi Klum.

The 18-year-old model playfully threw a pillow at her mother while lounging before the show during the four-day occasion in Sicily. In a snapshot posted to Instagram Stories, Klum wore a sleeveless sheer black minidress that shimmered from swirling crystal appliqués. Though she opted to go barefoot in this instance, Klum likely wore a pair of heeled mules or sandals with the dress prior to defeating her mom in the fashion pillow fight.

Leni Klum, Heidi Klum, Dolce and Gabbana, Alta Moda, couture, Italy, Sicily, fashion show, pillow fight, barefoot, sheer dress, crystal dress, minidress
Leni and Heidi Klum engage in a pillow fight before Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda show on Instagram Stories.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/@leniklum

Klum’s sparkly dress was also spotted while in a car ride with Heidi, as seen in an Instagram Reel shared by the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host. Heidi also opted for a sheer outfit for the occasion, wearing a black lace jumpsuit covered in intricate multicolored crystals — plus a pair of matching sandals — to the fashion show.

Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda collection celebrated the brand’s 10th anniversary of its Alta Mood couture line, originally launched in 2012. The four-day event, held in Sicily, included a concert, beachside dinner and fireworks. The 106-look collection itself, held in the city’s historic Duomo Square, was presented with a reenactment of the Pietro Mascagni opera “Cavalliera Rusticana.” The show also featured a star-studded front row, which included Mariah Carey, Ciara, Helen Mirren, Drew Barrymore and more.

Discover Dolce and Gabbana’s Spring 2023 menswear collection in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad