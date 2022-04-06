Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Makes a Standout Style Statement in Lime Green Suit & Combat Boots at Canneseries Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Leni Klum added a subtle touch of grunge to her spring-worth outfit with combat boots at the 2022 Canneseries Festival today.

The 17-year-old hit the pink carpet with a pop of color. Klum welcomed the warm weather with matching shorts and a jacket set. The shamrock green blazer featured a cropped fit with white stitching across the seams and down the lapels. The design had a white zigzag print with black detailing as well as double-breasted button closures. She layered a white button-down shirt beneath the jacket. Her shorts had a wide-leg fit.

Leni Klum attends the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

When it came to accessories, the daughter of Heidi Klum kept it sleek and simple. She wore a pair of dangling drop earrings with a gold stud and pearl and diamond accents on the bottom.

Detail of Leni Klum’s shoes at the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the social media influencer gave her look a rugged street-style flair with a pair of shin-high black lace-up boots with a rubber toe. The shoes gave her a little bit of height with their thick lug sole and chunky heels. The loose laces left some room to get a peek at her white socks.

Much like her supermodel mother, Leni is a budding fashion icon. This month, the pair appeared on their own individual covers for “Harper’s Bazaar” Germany. The teen was also featured in Fila’s new campaign for Deichman, the largest footwear retailer in Europe. She posted the campaign video on her Instagram with the caption: “If you find something that shows who you really are, it’s the perfect match.”

Slip into a pair of these edgy combat boots inspired by Leni Klum.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lydell boots, $126 (was $180).

To Buy: Universal Thread Erin boots, $40.

To Buy: Jahliah Platform Boot, $119.

