Lena Dunham Brings the Drama in a Voluminous Bright Blue Gown and Strappy Yellow Sandals to Celebrate New Film

Lena Dunham attended a floral-themed garden party to celebrate her new film, “Cathrine Called Birdie,” hosted by Amazon Prime Video yesterday at The Grove in Los Angeles. Dunham dressed in bright blue with coordinating colorful footwear, making an eye-catching entrance to the event.

Standing before a large arrangement of botanicals, Dunham wore a high neck gown without sleeves, the garment fitted with a voluminous skirt that altered the star’s silhouette entirely. The “Girls” actress’ dress featured a risky tear drop shaped cut out on the bodice allowing for a peek at Dunham’s intricate tattoos while making for a visually dynamic addition to the ensemble.

Lena Dunham attends Prime Video’s celebration of “Catherine Called Birdy” at The Grove on October 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prime Video

Favoring gold jewelry, the director donned a plethora of glistening bracelets and rings that brought about a welcomed shine that the outfit was otherwise lacking.

For footwear, the Emmy nominated performer flattered her feet with a sunshiny hue, slipping into brilliant yellow square toe sandal that juxtaposed her dress. Sporting an almost neon shade, the shoe’s thick straps climbed up Dunham’s feet, securing in place.

Lena Dunham attends Prime Video’s celebration of “Catherine Called Birdy” at The Grove on October 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prime Video

At the beginning of September, Dunham dressed in blue prior to this point for her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in order to promote the British period drama. Dunham wore a fitted royal blue satin dress with wispy long fringe detailing on the hem and sky-high black platforms heels for that occasion.