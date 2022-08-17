LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Serves Fierce Catwalk In Heeled Sandals & Zebra Jumpsuit

LeBron James might be one of the most notable stars of his family, but his youngest child and only daughter Zhuri James is slowly taking over the spotlight. The four-time NBA champion shares Zhuri and his two sons LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Bryce James with his wife Savannah James.

On Tuesday, LeBron uploaded a video as well as a collection of photos and videos of Zhuri. The Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t believe his eyes as the 7-year-old showcased her style and fierce catwalk. In the recording Zhuri struts down paved marble floors in a beautiful backyard setting.

“I’m officially DONE!!!! It’s OVER for me!! Someone please call 911 *Wyclef voice……#MyBabyZ #MamiFace,” LeBron wrote under the upload.

Zhuri looks adorable in the new post, serving up some street style in a charcoal acid wash denim jacket. She wore the staple outerwear over a zebra print jumpsuit. The garment had a circle cutout at the center and slight flare on the leg. The youngest member of the James clan styled her hair in two space buns and let two twists frame her face at the front. In true fashion form, Zhuri took her look up a notch with a clear beaded handbag and green rectangle sunglasses, which she let sit on her head.

Related Yara Shahidi Perfectly Pairs Vibrant Lettuce Trim Trousers With Velcro Sandals For Summer Stroll In Soho Lori Harvey Marries Runway Glamour & Street Style With LaQuan Smith Suit Turned Into a Skirt, Vintage Prince Shirt & Strappy Heels Jordyn Woods Shines in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & Metallic Green Gown In Italy With Karl Anthony Towns

Completing Zhuri’s look was a set of PVC sandals. The shoe style had a wide strap that ran across the toe, wrapped tightly around the ankle and sat on a small square heel. PVC sandals reemerged post-pandemic and have become a go-to for adults and children. The saucy style ranks high in popularity due to endless versatility and minimalistic features.

(L-R) LeBron James, Zhuri James and Savannah James at the premiere of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” held at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on July 12, 2021. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Zhuri is a superstar in the making. She has maintained quite the social media presence due to her spunky personality and impressive dance moves that her mother and father continue to share on Instagram. She also has her own Youtube channel where she makes kid-friendly recipes with special guests.