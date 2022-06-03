Léa Seydoux Revisits Preppy Y2K Style In Belted Mini Dress & Knee-High Boots at ‘Crimes of the Future’ Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Léa Seydoux was effortlessly chic for the New York screening of “Crimes of the Future” on Thursday night. The French actress gave a nostalgic Y2K feel by pairing preppy pieces with staple elements from the early aughts.

The “No Time To Die” star certainly mastered the early era aesthetic in a black suede mini dress. The sleeveless number was adorned with gold buttons and was held together with a thick belt. To give her ensemble a polished finish she teamed the garment with a crisp white button down shirt. The top had a wide collar and long billowy sleeves.

Lea Seydoux at “Crimes Of The Future” screening in New York City on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Seydoux parted her short pixie on the side and added a bold touch with red lipstick. The 36-year-old entertainer rounded out her look with black knee-high boots. The leather silhouette had an almond-shaped toe and sat on a stacked block heel. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

A closer look at Lea Seydoux knee-high boots. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Seydoux brings her fashion A-game every time she steps out. Whether she’s off-duty or gracing red carpets, she always exudes sophistication that nods to her Parisian roots. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards statement silhouettes including, block-heeled sandals, wrap-around stilettos and a variety of boot stlyes.

