Lea Michele Goes Sporty-Chic In Graphic Crewneck With Sleek Leggings & New Balance Sneakers

Lea Michele was a causal and cool mom while out with her son in Tribeca, New York City on Thursday afternoon. The “Glee” star looked sporty-chic while taking a stroll through the Big Apple.

Michele was spotted out in an acid wash grey crewneck. The graphic pullover was emblazoned with “Bing” and an eagle at the center. The 35-year-old singer completed the look with form-fitting black leggings.

Lea Michele takes a stroll with her son in Tribeca, New York City on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To keep cool during the warm summer temperatures, the “Scream Queens” actress pulled her brunette tresses back into a low bun and covered her eyes with sleek black square shades. She added a simple gold chain and strapped her white handbag to her son’s stroller.

Sticking to a laid back vibe, Michele rounded out her look with a pair cream New Balance sneakers. The ultra-chic pair featured the oversized N logo branding on the upper, an exposed foam tongue and large scale rippled outsole.

Lea Michele spotted out and about with her son in Tribeca, New York City on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Though Michele chose sneakers, she typically goes for casual, relaxed sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees when she’s off-duty looks. For red carpet events, her selection includes looks from tall Stuart Weitzman sandals, nude Brian Atmore heels and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps. Beyond just her own footwear collection, Michele also serves as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

