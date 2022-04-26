×
Lea Michele Makes Two Standout Statements With Bejeweled Clutch & Gold Chainlink Loafers for ‘Spring Awakening’ Press Tour

Lea Michele is currently on a bustling media tour leading up to the release of the HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” The documentary celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the popular coming-of-age musical of the same title, of which she starred alongside for “Glee” star Jonathan Goff, which helped launch Michele’s career when she was just 19 years old. Ahead of the documentary’s official premiere in New York City on April 25, Michele was spotted in lower Manhattan heading to get glam for the big night.

During the low-key outing, Michele wore cozy tan knit ribbed pants and an oversized double-breasted tan suit jacket. For a standout accessory, the actress carried a Roger Vivier black satin draped clutch with a crystal-embellished clasp, which retails for $1,595 on the designer’s website.

For shoes, Michele wore sleek black loafers with an open back and a statement chunky gold chain detail at the vamp. To cap off the cozy-chic look, Michele donned subtle smoky eye makeup with her middle-parted hair pulled back into a sleek low ponytail.

Just a few hours after being spotted on the NYC street, Michele posted a behind-the-scenes on Instagram Stories of her pre-premiere preparations. Wearing a simple black split-front silk cami and the same tan knit pants as earlier in the day, the star made a smooching face at the camera while getting her hair and makeup done by a glam squad for the big night.

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” premieres on HBO at 9 p.m. ET on May 3. The tell-all documentary will later stream on HBO Max.

See more of Michele’s style through the years.

