Lea Michele Hits High Notes in Stiletto Sandals During ‘I’m the Greatest Star’ Performance on ‘Seth Meyers’

Lea Michele suited up for her appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” yesterday. The actress spoke to Meyers about her experience on Broadway with “Funny Girl,” from show mistakes to her stamp of approval from former “Funny Girl” leading star Barbra Streisand. She also gave the audience an exclusive performance of “I’m The Greatest Star,” from the musical soundtrack.

For her interview, the “Glee” star wore a light suit consisting of a blazer fitted with deep pockets and rather trousers to match. The blazer was layered overtop a matching bandeau top. The mom of one sparingly accessorized with small dazzling studs and wore her brown hair down with front-facing bangs.

Lea Michele on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” which aired on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Along with her brief interview, Michele also performed “I’m The Greatest Star” dressed in a different outfit. For her musical moment, she wore a sweeping silky gathered white top with high-waisted roomy black trousers.

Lea Michele on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” which aired on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For both outfits, Michele slipped into sandal heels in coordinating hues to match each outfit — white sandals for her interview and black for her performance. Each pair was situated with thin but secure straps, rounded toes, and stiletto heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle.

“Funny Girl” is a Broadway classic that follows “Fanny Brice” as she starts out as a bit player on the New York vaudeville stage while slowly working her way up to stardom on Broadway.

Lea Michele on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” which aired on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

