Lea Michele Buttons Up in Knit Cardigan Dress With Mary Jane Heels for ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Lea Michele looked casually chic as she left her apartment for her matinee performance of “Funny Girl” in New York City today.

The “Glee” star wore a red cardigan dress that featured a matching button-down front with a tied knit belt shaping the silhouette. She paired the long sleeve piece with a lengthy black wool robe coat.

Lea Michele leaves for her matinee performance of “Funny Girl” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

To accessorize, Michele opted for gold hoops with black oval sunglasses. She added a large black Bottega Veneta leather quilted tote to the look.

The singer slipped into a pair of black mary jane heels. The solid pumps featured an almond toe and a midfoot strap. The vintage-style shoes featured a glossy texture with a chunky block heel that ranged from 3 to 4 inches.

Lea Michele leaves for her matinee performance of “Funny Girl” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When she’s not just heading to set, Michele usually works with stylist Brian Meller. He can be accredited for all of her red carpet looks including the glistening Michael Kors cutout dress she wore to the Golden Heart Awards last month.

“Funny Girl” is a Broadway classic that follows “Fanny Brice” as she starts out as a bit player on the NYC vaudeville stage while slowly working her way up to stardom on Broadway.

