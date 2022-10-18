Lea Michele Elevates Sparkling Cutout Dress with Barely-There Sandals at Golden Heart Awards 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lea Michele took neutral glamour to new heights — literally — at God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards. Michele was the headlining performer during the event, which honored Huma Abedin, Jessica Alba, Karen Pearl and Bella Hadid for their work across philanthropy, advocacy and leadership.

Arriving to the Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night, the “Funny Girl” star posed in a tan Michael Kors Collection gown. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, her column-style number featured a curved neckline and single long sleeve. Giving the piece a slick twist was a circular side cutout and thigh-high slit. Finishing Michele’s ensemble with a sparkling sheen were allover sequins, as well as shiny stud earrings.

Lea Michele attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Glee” star strapped into a set of barely-there sandals — also from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, similarly to its runway presentation. Her style featured three thin nude straps composed of glossy patent leather, cinched with a slingback strap. The thin-soled style was complete with stiletto heels, likely totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set provided Michele with a complementary yet neutral base for her statement-making ensemble, allowing her dazzling gown to take center stage.