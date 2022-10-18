×
Lea Michele Elevates Sparkling Cutout Dress with Barely-There Sandals at Golden Heart Awards 2022

Lea Michele took neutral glamour to new heights — literally — at God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards. Michele was the headlining performer during the event, which honored Huma Abedin, Jessica Alba, Karen Pearl and Bella Hadid for their work across philanthropy, advocacy and leadership.

Arriving to the Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night, the “Funny Girl” star posed in a tan Michael Kors Collection gown. Hailing from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, her column-style number featured a curved neckline and single long sleeve. Giving the piece a slick twist was a circular side cutout and thigh-high slit. Finishing Michele’s ensemble with a sparkling sheen were allover sequins, as well as shiny stud earrings.

Lea Michele, sequin gown, tan gown, sandals, heeled sandals, strap sandals, nude sandals, stiletto sandals, Michael Kors, Golden Heart Awards, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City, NYC, red carpet, heels
Lea Michele attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Glee” star strapped into a set of barely-there sandals — also from Kors’ fall 2022 collection, similarly to its runway presentation. Her style featured three thin nude straps composed of glossy patent leather, cinched with a slingback strap. The thin-soled style was complete with stiletto heels, likely totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set provided Michele with a complementary yet neutral base for her statement-making ensemble, allowing her dazzling gown to take center stage.

Lea Michele, sequin gown, tan gown, sandals, heeled sandals, strap sandals, nude sandals, stiletto sandals, Michael Kors, Golden Heart Awards, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City, NYC, red carpet, heels
A closer look at Michele’s sandals.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lea Michele, Edith Sarfati, sequin gown, tan gown, sandals, heeled sandals, strap sandals, nude sandals, stiletto sandals, Michael Kors, Golden Heart Awards, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City, NYC, red carpet, heels
Lea Michele and Edith Sarfati attend the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors. The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba, Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

