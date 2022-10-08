Lea Michele Hurries to a Matinee Performance of ‘Funny Girl’ in a Business Casual Suit and Black Leather Mules in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lea Michele was spotted heading to her matinee performance of “Funny Girl” on Broadway alongside her mother Edith Safarti in New York today. Venturing out into the city, the former “Glee” actress meant business dressed in a black suit and slip-on shoes.

The Broadway star wore a ruched brown top tucked into her trousers, which she layered underneath a chic black oversized blazer jacket. Michele also donned pleated black slacks which she belted, the pants matching her outerwear. The accomplished singer carried a black quilted tote and went incognito, wearing large black shades.

Lea Michele leaves for her matinee performance of Funny Girl with her mother Edith Safarti in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

For accessories, Michelle sported a long dainty gold chain necklace and nothing more, making up for the lack of bling with a dramatic slicked back hairstyle parted in the middle for a modern feel.

The on-the-go performer hurried out the door in shiny black leather mules, the style easily slipped on and off for those theatric quick changes Michele usually pulls. Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

The Broadway classic follows “Fanny Brice” as she starts out as a bit player on the New York City vaudeville stage while slowly working her way up to stardom on Broadway. “Funny Girl’s” last lead was “Booksmart” actor Beanie Feldstein but the actress left “Funny Girl” two months early after it was announced she was being replaced by Michele, saying she was following the decision to “take the show in a different direction.”

Take on the city in these black mules.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Carmen Sandal, $70 (was $100).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Evinsel Sandal, $70.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Alfani Wood-Heel Sandals, $36 (was $90).

