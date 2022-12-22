Lea Michele Bundles Up in Cropped Puffer With Sleek Leggings & Lug Sole Boots for ‘Funny Girl’ Matinee Performance

Lea Michele amped up a sleek ensemble with classic winter staples while out in New York City on Dec. 20.

The “Glee” star was spotted making her way to a matinee performance of her Broadway musical “Funny Girl.”

To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, Michele bundled up in a cropped icy blue puffer coat. The singer layered the piece over a black turtleneck sweater and form-fitting high-waist leggings.

Lea Michele arrives at the August Wilson Theater for her matinee performance of ‘Funny Girl’ in New York City on Dec. 20, 2022. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a casual vibe, the “Scream Queens” alum accessorized with all black accessories including a black beanie hat, oval sunglasses and carried her must-have items in a square tote bag.

Completing Michele’s look was a pair of lug sole boots. The silhouette ran up to the ankle and featured a round with a rigged heel.

Lug sole boots are a top trend this winter season, due to their full coverage and thick soles. Numerous brands including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Gucci have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles, a thicker take on combat boots’ original ridged soles.

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing. Beyond her own footwear collection, Michele also serves as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

