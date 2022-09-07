×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lea Michele Transforms Into Fanny Brice in a Fringy Flapper Dress and Edwardian Era Boots for ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Lea Michele Joins The Cast Of “Funny Girl” On Broadway
Lea Michele: 2019
Lea Michele: 2018
Lea Michele: 2018
Lea Michele: 2018
View Gallery 36 Images

Lea Michele returned to Broadway, this time as “Fanny Brice” in the classic musical “Funny Girl.” The former “Glee” star made her mark yesterday at the August Wilson Theatre in New York, garnering her multiple standing ovations in a plethora of period-accurate costumes and accompanying footwear.

In a whirlwind of many costume changes, Michele was snapped in a beaded red and yellow maxi flapper dress with a very fringy skirt. The costume, like most flapper wear, was meant to gesture and sway with the star as she danced and sang, the fringe aiding in every eye-catching movement Michele made. The thespian wore her brown tresses in tight curls close to her head, mimicking that 1920’s style perfectly.

Related

Drew Barrymore Suits Up In Silky Lace Top With Wide Trousers & Chunky Platform Sandals for 'Funny Girl' on Broadway

Julianne Hough Elevates Striking Cutout Mom Jeans With Denim Bustier & Pointy Pumps for 'POTUS' Arrival

Lindsay Lohan Goes Boho for Broadway in Peasant Dress & Block Heels With Sister Ali Lohan & Mother Dina Lohan

Lea Michele takes her first curtain call as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on September 6, 2022 in New York City.
Lea Michele takes her first curtain call as “Fanny Brice” in “Funny Girl” on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on September 6, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: WireImage

Mirroring the gold sheen in her dress, the “Scream Queens” actress wore short gold heels with multiple straps securing the shoes in place, enough so to withstand all the twirls, dips, and turns Michele expertly performed.

The second outfit also saw a look back at the early 1900s, the mom of one clad in a long bright red skirt and matching jacket accompanied by a black collar and white button down. Michele wore a black hat fitted with a feather fascinator and black gloves. Stepping into the past, the singer wore white and black Edwardian style heeled boots with black button closures.

Lea Michele takes her first curtain call as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on September 6, 2022 in New York City.
Lea Michele takes her first curtain call as “Fanny Brice” in “Funny Girl” on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on September 6, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: WireImage

The Broadway classic follows “Fanny Brice” as she starts out as a bit player on the New York City vaudeville stage while slowly working her way up to stardom on Broadway. “Funny Girl” last lead was “Booksmart” actor Beanie Feldstein but the actress left “Funny Girl” two months early after it was announced she was being replaced by Michele, saying she was following the decision to “take the show in a different direction.”

PHOTOS: See how Lea Michele’s red carpet style has evolved.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad