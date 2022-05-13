Lea Michele Brings White-Hot Energy to Business Dressing in Blazer Mini Dress & Curvy Gold Sandals for Balmain Flagship Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lea Michele took a casual spin on a classic business style.

The “Spring Awakening” star hit Balmain’s latest event on Wednesday night. The party celebrated creative director Olivier Rousteing’s first time in New York since 2019. Other guests included Tommy Dorfman, Nina Agdal and Victor Glemaud. The night also marked the introduction of the Balmain NFT, a long-term, global partnership with MintNFT.

Michele at Balmain’s NYC Flagship celebration on May 12. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

To the party, Michele wore a white Balmain blazer dress with a deep neckline and gold button detailing. She added a white and gold bag to match and wore a large white bracelet to the event.

The “Glee” alum added a pair of matching strappy gold heels to the flagship event. The metallic heels featured a strap across the toes and a strap that wrapped from the toes around the ankle. The thin stiletto heel reached at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Michele’s heels. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

In the past, Michele has gone for relaxed, casual sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees to complement her off-duty looks. For red carpet styles, her selection has included nude Brian Atwood heels, Stuart Weitzman sandals and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps.

