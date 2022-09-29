Laverne Cox is a Futuristic Dream in Iris Van Herpen Dress & Clear Heels at New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

Laverne Cox arrived at the 10th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, looking like a neo-futuristic metallic dream.

The actress arrived wearing a sleeveless silver metallic cage style dress with a knee-length slit by Iris Van Herpen, black and white line patterned earrings from Dries Criel Jewelry, silver rings by Kismet by Milka, and a liquid reflective metallic silver purse by Published By. The dress was an archival piece from Iris Van Herpen’s fall/winter 2017 couture collection, which was based on the shimmering surfaces of water. She finished off the look with a pair of clear see-through heels.

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2022 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. CREDIT: MEGA Stylist Christina Joy Pacelli worked with Cox to create her look for the evening. Pacelli has also worked with other entertainment industry talents, including Merle Dandridge, Tawny Newsome, and Josephine Langford.

Cox worked with makeup artist Lady Deja to create the ballet-ready look, including a dramatic eye makeup look with shimmering metallic eyeshadow, eye-popping mascara, and black eyeliner. Cox opted for a statement-making nude pout with a glossy lip and a hint of blush. Hair stylist Dee TrannyBear did Cox’s hair in a tight intricate bun, leaving more room for emphasis on her face.

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2022 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. CREDIT: MEGA Laverne Cox arrives at the 2022 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. CREDIT: MEGA The 10th annual New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala honored the ballet company’s vice chair, Sarah Jessica Parker. The event pairs acclaimed choreographers with prominent names in the fashion industry. This year’s program saw a world premiere by Gianna Reisen with costumes designed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain and a commissioned score by Solange Knowles, a world premiere by Kyle Abraham with costumes designed by Giles Deacon, and the live performance premiere of “Solo” created by NYCB resident choreographer and artistic advisor, Justin Peck, with a costume designed by Raf Simons.

